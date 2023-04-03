Ruckey Peniel, a multi-faceted woman, wears many hats – author, lawyer, life and relationship coach, and pastoral counselor. Born in Nigeria and educated in Nigeria, the UK, and Switzerland, she is fluent in English, Yoruba, German, and Swiss German. But above all, she brings hope to hopelessness.

With a humble background, Peniel developed a strong sense of responsibility from an early age, promising her parents that she would study hard and eliminate their feeding concerns. She saw children struggling on the streets of Lagos and, as a young adult and single mother, made a vow to God that if he blessed her, she would feed as many poor children as she could.

Peniel, together with the Hope Now Team, has not only provided meals but has also sponsored children’s education through college. Her commitment to philanthropy led her to two recent outreach programs in Nigeria and India. These programs were funded through donations from private partners, and Peniel hopes to expand her reach with support from socially responsible corporations and individuals.

As a relationship coach, Peniel advises people on the importance of knowledge acquisition, love, and forgiveness. She believes that success in relationships demands continuous self-growth and that love is a decision based on the knowledge of another person. It is transformational, not transactional.

Through the HOPE NOW Conference, Peniel discusses relationship issues openly and provides hope and healing. The conference, which has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume as a hybrid of in-person and virtual conferences in 2023.

As a minister of the gospel, Peniel expresses concern about the proliferation of church denominations in Nigeria amid increasing acts of criminality and godlessness. She believes that greed and selfish ambition are at the heart of these atrocities and that the antidote is humble surrender to the rule of love.

Peniel advises Nigerian youths to embrace the universal law of love – to love their neighbor as themselves – as the ultimate solution to intolerance, bigotry, and other issues plaguing society. She believes that genuine faith and religion are about caring for the needy and vulnerable in society, rather than fighting or stealing in the name of religion.

In conclusion, Ruckey Peniel’s story is one of hope, love, and transformation. Through her philanthropic efforts and relationship coaching, she brings a message of hope and healing to those in need, emphasizing the importance of love, self-growth, and a commitment to continuous improvement in relationships and society as a whole. As she states, “The golden rule is the ultimate solution to bigotry, religious wars, marital wars, political wars, etc.”