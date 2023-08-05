…Tree planting, vaccination exercises too

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse Central, has disclosed plans to embark on peace and conflict resolution in the country.

The club also said it will commence several projects for the 2023/24 year, particularly on disease prevention by providing hepatitis B screening and vaccination, malaria treatments and tree planting within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President of Rotary Club, Wuse Central, Dr. Albert Alkali, made the disclosure in Abuja during his investiture and flag-off of the club’s humanitarian projects for the 2023/2024.

Alkali said: “Within the year, we are looking into seven areas of focus in disease prevention by providing vaccination and screenings for hepatitis B and malaria treatments.

“We are also looking at maternal and child health, distributing mosquito nets to pregnant, nursing mothers and de-worming the kids.

“We would also be looking at the environment, we would be planting trees and providing dustbins within the FCT and its environs to ensure we have a safer environment to live in.

“We would be looking into peace and conflict resolution because we all know that with peace in the society, things would be better. So, we would be looking at catching them young by speaking to children in secondary schools and get involved in peer mediation and then, we would be looking at mental health and girl child education. These are areas we would be working on.”

Alkali further said the club will also be renovating a PHC in Jahi, Abuja, and will remodel their vaccination center because since the COVID-19, vaccination is done in more spacious areas where it is not crowded.

“We would be providing them with a model pharmacy and provide solar energy, all of these would be done within a year. The theme for this year is creating hope in the world so we intend to create hope where their is hopelessness, especially in our rural areas,” he added.

Chairman of the investiture Committee and President-Elect, 2024-2025 year, Dr. Tomola Emaleku, said the Rotary Club of Wuse Central has been in existence for over 13 years and has touched the lives of so many people.

“We have gone to communities and given them schools, health centers and water. Last year, we built a borehole and maternity center in Dakwa District and for this 2023, our star project is the building and renovation of a maternity centre. We already built it and bought a generating set for them and now, we would sink a borehole for them,” Emaleku said.