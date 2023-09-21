It was pomp and pageantry penultimate week, as Rotarian Chief Angel Ezechukwu received the insignia of office as the 37th President of Rotary Club Of Amuwo District 9110.

The colourful investiture and fund raising ceremony which was presided over by the District Governor for Rotary International 9110, Nigeria, Rotarian Ify Rita Ejezie, also had in attendance past District Governors and their assistants, the guest speaker, PP Aniekan Essienette, Eze Ekene Ajunwa, the royal father of the day, awardees and a host of other distinguished personalities.

The District Governor in her remarks praised the contributions of Rotary International to humanity which has existed for the past hundred years. She said while the theme of this year is:creating hope in the world, he hopes that Rotarian Chief Angel Ezechukwu, as the new president of Rotary Club Of Amuwo will take it to the next level during his one year presidency, 2023-2024.

She reported that Rotarians usually support humanity while standing in the gap for governments through the provision of boreholes to communities, supporting the health and educational sectors, among other assistants.

The District Governor finally encouraged all rotarians present as well as other distinguished friends of the new president, to support him in donating generously for his aspirations and support for humanity, nothing that as a transparent body, all monies realized will be transparently put into good use.

In her brief speech while recognizing members of other rotary clubs, guest speaker, Aniekan emphasized that rotarians are not just members but catalyst. She, therefore charged the new president to forge partnership in his duties. Further, she asked all rotarians present to continue to uphold the tenets of Rotary code of conduct.

The former president, Rotarian Austin Njoku in his valedictory speech outlined his performance while in office which cut across Rotary 7 Areas of Focus for the communities in Amuwo. Some of these include: eradication of polio to zero level in the past rotary year, encouraged good sanitation and hygiene, assisted indigent students, helped mothers and children to pay hospital bills using Festac as case study, among other activities.

In his post investiture acceptance address, Rotarian Chief Angel Ezechukwu promised to build on the achievements of the past rotary year. He then requested for assistance to achieve just seven projects he has while emphasizing that accountability is core to the club activities. While appealingly to fellow rotarians to ensure that our contributions to the Foundation will not dwindle this Rotary year, he promised of his readiness to work while drawing from the wealth of experience from past presidents as well as distinguished members of the club.

He later presented awards to some deserving personalities and friends of the club for their financial support.