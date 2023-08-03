By Vivian Onyebukwa

In a bid to fight malaria, one of the deadly diseases in the world, Rotary Club of Akowonjo, Lagos organised a sensitization program for mothers on the prevention, causes, and treatment of malaria.

This was in observation of the club’s maternal and child health month, observed in the month of July every year.

The President of Rotary Club of Akowanjo, Dr Esther Sunkanmi Amoye, said the essence of the programme was to help mothers and children to address the issues in malaria, such as prevention, causes, treatment and other issues that they may be having because of their experiences.

Amoye who is a Management Consultant with specialisation in Strategy, described malaria as one of killer diseases in the world, saying that malaria affects the life of a mother, and hampers her ability to take care of her child effectively. “Malaria is one of the number one killers in the world right now, so we want to ensure that we can protect the lives of mothers especially when they are nursing because they are susceptible to malaria at that point in time. Today we have done malaria and hepatitis test. We have also given out what we call mother kits which contains sanitary pads, diapers for the children, multi vitamins, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mosquito nets. All we are trying to prevent is malaria and other things that can pamper their health and other things”.

Amoye further stated that maternal and child health is one of the Rotary’s seven areas of focus which is aimed at eradication the deadly scourge.

Dr Ademola Agbaje, who spoke on the topic: “Malaria Prevention And Treatment During Pregnancy And Pauperism For Mother And Child”, took the participants through the symptoms, causes and prevention of malaria.

Explaining the dangers of malaria, Dr Agbaje said, “Malaria can make you lose your baby. There are other things that can look like malaria but they are not. You need to run a test. When you are pregnant, your body is hot because of the baby you are carrying. When you are pregnant, you can have symptoms of malaria but not malaria”.

He advised the women to sleep under a treated insecticide net to prevent mosquitoes from biting them. “Put insecticide treated net on the doors. Keep environment clean. Use insecticide, but be careful when using it for the sake of the baby.

Other preventions he said included, “Attend anti-natal and listen to instructions from the health experts. Nutrition is a means of prevention, boost your immunity with very healthy food. Proteins, fruits, vegetables are good to prevent malaria in pregnancy”.

Dr Agbaje further advised them, “Know your blood levels. If your blood level is low, you don’t have the energy to push, and the baby does not have enough energy. Malaria can cause jaundice in the baby. Camphor is dangerous for children. Don’t keep it closer to your baby’s clothes or around the house”, he warned.

Awards were given to Bomarah Foundation towards its support for the successful execution of the Mother and Child Health Programme.

Other award recipients included Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, for their contribution towards the success of the programme.

Also, Pharmacy Plus Ltd, got award for donating drug to the club which were distributed to the participants.