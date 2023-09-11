By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

To curb the high rate of crime and social vices among teenagers and youths in the country, the newly installed President, Rotary Club of Agbara, Joshua Ohuimumwen has vowed to impact youths through it’s educational development project, as he announced the additional need for the construction of a block of three classrooms at Agbara Grammar School, Ogun State.

This, according to him, is part of his project for the 2023/2024 Rotary year.

Ohuimumwen made this known during his Investiture, Installation and fund raising ceremony as the 39th President.

While fielding question with newsmen at the event, he said Rotary Club invest in the education program with the aim to break the cycle of youth crime.

“It marks the dawn of a new beginning. Over the past 39 years, we have had series of presidents who have come and gone, all dedicated to our common goal of service to humanity and giving back to the less privileged. Now, it’s my turn to contribute to our community and make a positive impact”.

He further stated that the Club decided to upgrade the school as a classic Rotary service project, repeated in other communities around as momentous change in Agbara grammar school education system.

He added that the spark that ignited it came from what the Rotary members witnessed while they carried out the need assessment in the area. “One of the core objectives for this tenure is school development. I find great joy in seeing children go to school. However, many of them lack basic school supplies like books and uniforms. We are committed to supporting areas like providing school uniforms and addressing the needs of Agbara Grammar School, which is still incomplete. We will collaborate with school authorities and the Commissioner of Education in Ogun state to make a significant impact. This is a massive undertaking, and we aim to bring smiles to the faces of over 900 students and teachers who work tirelessly. There are many needy people throughout our community and the world whose only hope will come from Rotary and all of you non-Rotarians. Let us all leave here ready to make their lives better in any way that we can,” he added.

In his speech, the outgoing President, Uche Okafor said, “We have completed numerous projects, ensuring that we cover all seven areas of focus outlined by Rotary International. I believe that these projects are well-established and structured in line with Rotary’s mission. I have confidence that the current Agbara Rotarian President, Joshua, will continue to work diligently in all these areas during his tenure”. The outgoing President enumerated some of his achievement s during his tenure. “We successfully constructed a 10-room building for Corp members lodge in Agbara. Also, we conducted a mid-assessment in the Agbara community, addressing issues in our community schools. This year, we are determined to complete a dilapidated block of three classrooms for the children in the Agbara community.”

Okafor advised the incoming President to stay focused, determined, and to rely on the support of club members and emphasised thus, “Your club members are your primary source of funds for carrying out your Rotary year. I know that the President Joshua is a bridge builder, and he’s already working on this. His term officially began approximately two and a half months ago. As my Rotary year ended on June 30th, and his term began on July 1st. This ceremony not only marks the official transition but also provides an opportunity to showcase Rotary to the world, and we are grateful for the platform it offers.”

Secretary of the committee, Wahab Abdur-Rahman, added that the Rotary Club of Agbara has been a blessing to the community, serving by renovating dilapidated buildings and providing shelter and clothing to numerous government schools in the Agbara district.