…As he promises to prioritise mental health issues

By Chinelo Obogo

The Rotary Club of Isheri North has unveiled Rotarian Afam Nwejike, as third president of the international organisation.

The club used the oppourtunity of the investiture, yesterday to raise funds to support the many programmes the club has earmarked to executive in the rotary year which has as its theme, “Create Hope In the World”

In his remark, Nwejike said that he would prioritise issues of mental health, even as he unveiled over five projects which he hopes to execute in the year in view.

He said, “The Rotary International (RI) president is very particular about mental health and wellbeing. He has asked clubs to embark on projects related to mental health among other several laudable projects which we intend to carry out to impact positively in our various communities.

“The youths go through a lot of mental health issues which we know that the cause include drug abuse and various other vices.

“We intend to come up with programmes to educate them because these are future leaders. We’ll enlighten them to stop going into these vices.

“We also have the aged ones in our communities, people who have worked throughout their lives, retired, and the reality is facing them now.

“A lot of friends won’t come to them. Some of them are going through depression. We intend to look at avenues to bring them together, probably make them active. If not, they could develop mental issues.

“During the covid-19, a lot of people lost their jobs and they are finding it difficult to share whatever is bothering them. We hope to do a lot of sensitisation that will encourage people to share their problems,” he said.

Among the projects that Nwejike said the club would carry out in the rotary year include, renovation and equipping of health centre at Isheri community, free eye cataract surgery in partnership with eye foundation, and community mental health Awareness programme.

Others are, basic education support at Government Primary School, Isheri Olofin, sustaining and revitalisation of Isheri Estate community garden and others.

The president used the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the chartered Mr. Churchil Nwagwu and the immediate past president, Babayemi Olugbenga, and appealed to everyone present to ensure that the listed projects are executed.

The keynote speaker at the event, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos zone, supported the club with financial donations.

The event was well attended by dignitaries within the rotary club and outside, who have pledged financial support through their donations, for the success of the execution of various projections lined up for the rotary year.