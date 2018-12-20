Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi, on Thursday, embarked on a de-worming exercise of children between the ages of one to three years at the Mbawa Community Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

President, Rotary Club of Makurdi, Mrs. Scholastica Nambe, who led members and some medical personnel to the camp, disclosed that over 1000 children are expected to benefit from the deworming exercise.

He said the activity was part of the Rotary Club for the month of December which had been tagged the month of Decease Prevention.

“This month in Rotary is decease Prevention month. We are here to deworm the children in this (Mbawa Community) IDP camp and we are hoping to de-worm about 1,000 children in the camp.

“We chose this camp because Rotary Club had been to other camps before now. We also have sanitary pads for women who are of child bearing age, food items, water and some used cloths to give out.

Nambe lamented the deplorable condition under which the displaced people were living and urged government at all levels to do everything possible to ensure their return to their homes as soon as possible.

“This shouldn’t even be happening at all. But now that it has happened, we can only urge government to ensure that they return to their villages.

“They are living under unimaginable conditions here. Government should find a way to resettle them back to their houses.”

Some of the IDPs who spoke with our correspondent including Geoffrey Torgenga, Samuel Ityav and Margaret Ahungwa, all commended the Rotary Club for the gesture even as they call on other well meaning organisations to come to their aid especially during the Yuletide season.