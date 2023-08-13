From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Rotary Club of Nnewi Urban has given merit awards to Hon Anthony Muodielo, Princess Joy Chukwulobe, Chinedu Oranusi, among others, for their individual contributions to the development of society and the welfare of the less privileged.

The awards were given to distinguished personalities during the installation of Rotarian Valentine Okafor as the 7th President of the Rotary Club of Nnewi Urban at Classic Munich Hotel & Suits, Nnewi, Anambra State.

Hon Muodielo who is also the Nnewi North Local Governement Area Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while receiving the award expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club of Nnewi Urban for the honour done him.

Muodielo, a successful businessman who has served in various capacities as a Rotarian including as the Second President of the club during the 2018-2019 rotary year, said his leadership abilities manifested from the early stages of his life having led many organizations both in the church and within the community.

He said he was the general secretary, Umuzu community and president general of the same community for eight and twelve years, respectively and currently the general president, Ebenator quarter in Otolo Nnewi.

” I was inducted into Rotary by the Charter President of Rotary Club of Nnewi Urban, Rtn Prince Obi Orizu in 2017, under the pioneer district governor of Rotary International District 9142, PDG Emma Udeh Akpeh with the Rotary theme ‘making a difference’.

“I’m among the presidents that won the prestigious Rotary International (RI) presidential citation due to my outstanding service to humanity, ” he submitted.

Princess Joy Chukwulobe (Nee Anazodo) who was crowded Ada Nnewi in the year 2000, a public relations expert was given the award based on her philanthropic disposition which is said to have touched many lives in society including widows and other less privileged.

She said she was brought up to be a cheerful giver with no bounds.

“I share what I have with others. And that is among the ways poverty can be reduced in Nigeria. We should learn to give. I love giving to people who are in need. I give without blowing my trumpets because the more you provide for the less privileged the happier you become and God will bless you the more. You are doing it for humanity, ” she said.

Princess Chukwulobe notably loved for her charity and humanitarian works, especially to widows has been doing that for the past ten years.

She has received prestigious awards from the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Abuja chapter; The Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers of Nigeria (NIWE), Abuja chapter; Our Lady of Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Garki, Abuja as Mother of Generosity, among others.

One of the awardees, Comrade Oranusi, known as Agu Anedo in Nnewi who hails from Okpuno-Egbu Umudim Nnewi is the Managing Director of Agu Anedo Auto Supply.

“Chinedu Oranusi is a stakeholder in Agbo-Edo market motor spare parts, Nnewi and currently the chairman, motor parts Nnewi indigenous youth.

” His best interest is on the security and progress of his immediate community, Nnewi and Anambra State in general. He is at present the chairman, Okpuno-Egbu Security, a position he has held since 2013 till date.

“During these years, both indigenes and visitors can testify to the massive improvement in security both in Okpuno-Egbu Umudim, his community and Nnewi in general,” his citation read in part.

The newly installed president later announced the commencement of a N12 million health facility project to serve the less privileged in Nnewi and its environs.