From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As part of its humanitarian services which include environmental protection and sanitation exercises, the Rotaract Club of Nnewi has distributed waste bins to some strategic places in its host community, Nnewi.

In brief lectures on environmental degradation and waste management to mark the event at ASCON Hotel, Nnewi, with the theme, “Save Our Environment, Save Lives”, the President, Rotaract Club of Nnewi, Rotaract Don-Darlington Ogbuagu said his leadership had chosen to combat climate change with the project.

He noted that climate change was recently one of the issues ravaging the world which he said had been giving nations sleepless nights.

“One of the major causes of the climate change is greenhouse gas emissions and over flooding, which is partly contributed by inadequate waste management and inefficient drainages.

All these causes are traced to anthropogenic factors hence the need for serious sensitization on waste disposal and management.

“Nnewi is the economic and commercial hub of the South East. It’s inevitable that there will be issues of waste management. Residents should try to dispose waste wisely with environmental consciousness.

“With the passion to serve humanity and contribute to increase life expectancy in the host community, the Rotaract Club of Nnewi, in its synergizer year has concluded to carry out its project on environment and sanitation which cut across the Rotary seven areas of focus.

“This includes to distribute waste bins at each of the four quarters of Nnewi and some markets to facilitate waste disposal and help protect the environment from unnecessary risks and uncertainties that could arise from improper waste disposal. A healthy environment breeds healthy lives, ” said Rotaract Ogbuagu fondly called Ambassador Versatile.

Highlights of the event was donation of two 200-liter waste bins to the palace of the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III and ASCON Hotel through its managers, respectively, with Rotaract Eze Prince Chiemerie as the service project chairman.

Some of the participants, according to Ogbuagu, were students from National Science and Technical College, Nnewi.

One of the speakers and a member of the club, Mr Michael Bishop described the project as a wonderful one.

“When you play your part and other people play their parts, the environment becomes clean. Don’t throw any refuse through the window of a moving vehicle as many people do. Always dispose your refuse wisely. Don’t sweep into the gutter, it’s a wrong practice, ” he advised.

Picture 1: Rotaract Ogbuagu, Igwe Nnewi in red cap and other participants.

Picture 2: Rotaract Ogbuagu and the participants.