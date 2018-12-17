Roma are considering an approach for former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, according to a report from calciomercato.com.

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco, who has managed a host of sides in Italy, has struggled during the current campaign, despite leading the Italian giants to the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Di Francesco’s side sit eighth in Serie A, 25 points off table toppers Juventus as the season approaches the halfway stage.

And according to reports, Roma are considering an approach for Wenger, who managed the Gunners for 22 years.

Officials at Roma have been a huge admirer of Wenger over recent years, with the club sending the Frenchman a classy message ahead of his final game in charge of the club back in May.

And with Wenger insisting a few weeks ago that he is ready to come back into football, we may see the former Gunners boss back in the dugout very soon.