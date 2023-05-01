Expresses optimism going forward

By Henry Uche, Lagos

The President/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mr Olusegun Mojeed, has charged human resource managers across the country to roll up their sleeves for more taxing tasks ahead of them.

CIPM president who made this charge at the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Institute held on hybrid recently, said human resource managers should not rest on their oars because the tasks ahead of them are still enormous and demand a continuous but conscious upgrade of their set skills and knowledge in people management.

Mojeed who applauded all members of the Institute for the giant strides achieved in 2022 despite daring economic challenges, implored them to keep evolving on all fronts in other to deliver on the mandate, adding that CIPM would never lose sight of its strategic plans/ focus for 2022-2024, anchored on four inextricably woven strategic pillars.

“As we look forward to the concluding part of the election process that commenced early this month, I implore you not to be ‘siddon look’ as I invite you to once again join us in charting a greater course of action for our Institute, and our involvement in raising the bar for this esteem profession both in this country and on w global stage”

He reiterated the Institute’s mandate of ‘Delivering Value Through People’ and pledged to work for hand in glove with all relevant persons within and beyond the confine of the Institute to deliver desired results not only for the Institute but for Nigerians at large.

“Without you, we wouldn’t have done anything. I believe in you all, and we remain optimistic this year even going forward. If we could come out of 2022 strong, we can overcome any challenge that lies ahead. Let’s keep faith alive, together we shall deliver beyond the expectations of those we serve,” he assured.