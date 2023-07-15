From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appealed to banks’ Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria to reopen their closed branches in the state assuring that ‘there is a new Sheriff in town.’

A statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, quoted the governor as saying this during the commissioning of the rebuilt Ede branch of First Bank of Nigeria at the weekend.

Some banks, particulary in the Osun West and Central, have closed down due to several attacks by robbers.

Governor Adeleke said his administration has reworked the security architecture of the state to secure major towns and villages, saying that “the conditions responsible for the closing of Banks’ branches at Ila, Iree, Ikirun, Iwo and other areas of the state no longer exist. Osun is secured for banking operations.

“I call on top bank managements, reopen your branches. Osun is under-banked, even with digital applications, physical offices are still needed in many towns.

“I recently launched a sustainable industrial policy for the state. I call on banks to partner with us for implementation. We want to grow the private sector. This is good news for financial institutions.

“We are receiving high volumes of investors’ interest to enter the Osun market. We are creating the enabling environment. Bank chiefs should join us.

“I commend the First Bank for its deep partnership with Osun state. Expand your reach, our administration is prepared to deepen partnership with financial institutions and private organizations,” Adeleke said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan reassured the Governor and all Osun residents of the resolve of his bank to provide banking operation of high standard to their esteemed customers across the state.