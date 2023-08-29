By Christopher Oji

Desperate robbers are now using towing van with

Inscription of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to steal people’s car in their parks in the state .

Already,one of the suspects has been arrested and he is currently facing interrogation with the police.

However, LATSMA has denied the driver , saying that he was impersonating the agency .

But in a viral video, the owner of an SUV that was being towed by the thieves with a towing van boldly written LATSMA , claimed that around 2 am, she saw a towing van towing her SUV and suspected a foul play .

She said, she raised the alarm which attracted other neighbours who joined her in chasing the hoodlums, who took to their heels and abandoned the towing van and her vehicle.

The woman, who wondered why a Lagos State Government car would be used to commit felony with impunity, thanked God and her neighbours for their interventions.

However, LATSMA has reacted to the development, saying that the driver is not its’ staff and that he has been arrested.

In a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq , he said that the driver of the towing vehicle is not an official of LASTMA.

“It is important to inform the general public, particularly motoring public, that the driver Adejumo Fatai, has been apprehended and currently at Pedro Police Station for further investigation.

“Investigations revealed that the arrested towing van driver,Adejumo Fatai, impersonated as one of the LASTMA Towing Van Operators with a fake identity card and fake LASTMA Tow Franchisee’s Sticker”

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba, however, implored members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous elements trying to dent the image of the Agency.

“In case of any complaint, comment and observation, you can reach Lastma via hotlines 08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928597”.