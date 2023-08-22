From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A retired Assitant Superintendent of Police and wife, Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo, were on Sunday, shot dead by suspected robbers in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to a witness,the incident which occurred about 8pm besides the Chisco Transport company office,Egbu Road,a stone throw to the Owerri Area police command headquarters, which also houses the Owerri Urban police Divisional Station, caused panic as residents who heard the sporadic gunshots scampered for safety.

The witness, revealed that the armed men, who operated in a vehicle, were trying to dispossess the couple, who were operating a Point Of Sale (POS) business of their bag containing some amount of money.

According to the witness,when the three-man gang of robbers could not succeed in snatching the bag of money, they shot the retired ASP in the forehead.

“His wife was also shot in her left hand side, close to her chest at a closed range.While her husband died on the spot, she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC), Owerri, by policemen, but she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

” The armed robbers were carrying pump action rifles.The deceased was later indentified Sampson Owobo, a retired policeman from Edo State. He retired as an ASP,about five years ago. After the shooting , the robbers fled the scene . The killing happened very close to the Owerri fire service police area command headquarters,and the Owerri Urban police Divisional headquarters.”

Imo State Police Publlic Relations Officer( PPRO ), Mr. Henry Okoye, said the police were on the trail of the suspects.

“The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowned at the murder and has immediately ordered investigation into killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals.” Okoye said.