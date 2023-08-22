From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A retired Assitant Superintendent of Police and  wife, Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo, were on Sunday, shot  dead by suspected robbers in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to a witness,the incident which occurred about 8pm  besides the Chisco Transport company office,Egbu Road,a stone throw to the Owerri Area police command headquarters, which also houses the Owerri Urban police Divisional  Station, caused panic as residents who heard the sporadic gunshots scampered for safety.

The witness, revealed that the armed men, who operated in a vehicle, were trying to dispossess the couple, who were operating  a Point Of Sale (POS) business of their bag containing some  amount of money.

According to the witness,when the three-man gang of robbers could not succeed in snatching the bag of  money, they shot the retired ASP in the forehead.

“His wife was also shot in  her left hand side, close to her chest at a closed range.While her  husband died on the spot, she  was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC), Owerri, by policemen, but she   was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

” The armed robbers were carrying pump action rifles.The deceased was later indentified  Sampson Owobo, a retired  policeman  from Edo State.  He retired as an  ASP,about five years ago. After the shooting , the robbers fled the scene . The killing  happened very close to the Owerri fire service police area command headquarters,and the Owerri Urban police Divisional headquarters.”

Imo State Police Publlic Relations Officer( PPRO ), Mr. Henry Okoye, said  the police  were on the trail of the suspects.

“The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowned at the murder and  has immediately ordered investigation into  killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals.” Okoye said.