From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government at the weekend assured residents that days of executing shoddy road projects were over, warning that contractors who deliver poor and substandard jobs would be sanctioned.

Specifically, the government said contractors would be made to face the law and refund every penny collected if their jobs were not delivered according to approved scope and specification.

Commissioner for Works in charge of highway and urban roads, Mr. Reuben Izeze, stated this while inspecting progress of work on some road projects in Ughelli metropolis, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Izeze restated government commitment for quality assurance in its drive for accelerated infrastructural renewal and development across the state.

He explained that good road infrastructure was a key component of the M.O.R.E agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevrwori-led administration.

The commissioner who was conducted round the project sites by officials of the contracting firm, said his office can not afford to compromise standards on projects under its supervision.

Flanked by ministry officials, Mr. Izeze disclosed that the four major link road projects in the Ughelli urban were awarded to decongest the daily gridlock at the Otowodo junction of the Ughelli-Patani axis of the East-West road and environs.

He commended the contracting firm for high quality job and speed of work, few weeks it mobilized to site.

“For long term durability, the State Government decided to award concrete roads design with drains on both sides to distill water to natural water ways.

“I am impressed with the projects so far, most especially the pace of work done few weeks after the contractor mobilized to site. The M.O.R.E administration of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevrwori is in a hurry to bring development to all parts of the state,” he said.

Izeze said the resolve to expand and complete all critical ongoing projects, including those initiated by past administrations was novel and has received so much commendation within and outside Delta State.

The commissioner assured of regular visits to project sites across the state for first hand knowledge of progress of work and to ensure that jobs awarded were being executed in accordance with the Bill of Quality (BOQ).

The contractor, John Oguma, said his firm has been providing standard roads and bridges in the state for decades, and assured Deltans of more quality services.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Ricardo Oguma, said the firm has made its mark as a leading indigenous construction company in the state and would continue to keep a high profile in delivering quality projects in the state.

He assured that the Ughelli projects would be delivered within one year and commended the State Government for patronizing the company.

The ministry’s supervising engineer for projects, Senikwe Oghenerume said the two side drains and earth work have been completed in most areas of the job to pave way for reinforcement of iron work, laying of stone base and asphalt.