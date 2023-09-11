From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has hailed the outcome of the electoral process that produced President Bola Tinubu.

RTEAN President, Musa Mohammed Maitakobi, in a congratulatory message, yesterday to celebrate the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that upheld the victory of President Tinubu, noted that the verdict had shown that Tinubu won at the last presidential election

“I applaud the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls.

“Our judiciary again rose to the occasion despite the intimidation. Also, we can see that our country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens.

“President Tinubu’s victory was never in doubt. He was the overwhelming choice of Nigerians and what the judiciary has done is set a seal on it. My constituents are happy that this era of renewed hope will continue,” he said.