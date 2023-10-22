Says PDP should hide their face in shame

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National vice Chairman, South, Augustine Ehiemere has said ex-Senate President, Chief Adolph Wabara spoke the bitter truth when he commended Governor Alex Otti for awarding a N30b contract to Julius Berger for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Abia State.

This is even as Ehimere has said PDP should hide Its face in shame for being unable to rehabilitate the road all the years it was in power in the state.

Speaking penultimate week, Wabara, who is the acting Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) said for awarding contract for the rehabilitation of the road that was abandoned for over 20 years, Otti’s second term was assured.

The former Senate President also said N30b the reconstruction of the road would cost, which a PDP Chieftain and a former Commisioner in the state said was much, should not be considered too much for the project considering the caliber of the contractor.

The Abia State chapter of the PDP, was not happy with Wabara’s statement, accusing him of attempts to get Otti’s attention.

PDP state Vice Chairman and Acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah warned Wabara who he accused of not being able to deliver his booth to the PDP during the election, “to be mindful of his conducts and statements”.

However, defending the ex-Senate President, the APGA National Vice Chairman, South said, “Senator Wabara spoke the bitter truth as an elder. Everything is not politics. At his age, he should be able to speak his mind and not talk like a sycophant. He knew that PDP failed, and that Abians are not happy with them.

“So, the attack on Senator Wabara is uncalled for. What he said was right. PDP should allow Otti to fix Abia, and stop distracting the Governor”, he warned.

Ehiemere challenged PDP to disclose the cost of the flyover it built at Osisioma and compare it with the significance of the Port Harcourt Road before raising eyebrows over the cost.

“If Otti can have the mind to invest N30 billion to fix Port Harcourt Road and make it motorable again considering its economic importance, Abians have no quarrel with that. After all, why did PDP not fix that road with the $25 million World Bank fund? They should hide their face in shame.”

He accused the PDP of criticising Otti out of envy and for dwarfing its achievements of over 20 years within four months in office.

“God has answered Abians by giving them a man to wipe away their tears. God forbid that PDP should return to power in this state after its decades of abysmal performance. PDP was a curse to Abia and must not be allowed to return”.

He said the PDP had no moral grounds to criticise the Governor who within four months of assumption of office, did what PDP could not do in 20 years.