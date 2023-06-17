From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A road crash that occurred at a spot on Ibadan-Oyo Expressway on Saturday has dispatched four passengers to their early graves, many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The accident involved one 18-passenger bus, which reportedly carried 20 passengers and was heading to the northern part of Nigeria. The bus with registration number LAGOS JJJ 941 XA, was said to have somersaulted while on high speed on the highway.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Atiba Unit, Bayode Olugbesan, who confirmed that the accident occurred, said the incident was caused by overspeeding and overloading.

He added that four of the 20 passengers in the 14-seater bus lost their lives. The dead passengers, he said, were confirmed dead at State Hospital, Oyo, and hav been taken to the mortuary.

Olugbesan stated: “All the victims are male and their destination is North. The cause of the crash was overspeeding and overloading. The bus was supposed to carry 14 passengers, but was loaded with 20 passengers.”

Motorists, according to him, should avoid over speeding, overloading and night journeys.