From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Fourteen persons died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a crash involving an articulated touch and a bus at the Edo State section of the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The accident happened at 11am at Ovia River notorious for accidents due to a failed section of the road by the Ovia River.

It was gathered that the crash happened when a truck heading towards Benin from Lagos rammed into an 18 seater bus slow down at the failed portion.

A statement issued last night by the Public Relations Secretary of the largest denomination known internationally for its humanitarian services, Major Daniel Ekong, said the victims were its officers returning to the south south part of the country from a five-day Officers Council (national conference for pastors) held in Lagos.

The statement quoted the national leader of the organisation in Nigeria, Commissioner Daniel Kasuso, Territorial Commander, as extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for God’s protection over those who remain.

Kasuso also prays for the families in particular and The Salvation Army in general.

He prayed that the souls of the departed Officers, baby, and comrade (member driver), find eternal rest in the embrace of God.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe who confirmed the accident, said it involved an articulated truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Okpe who attributed the accident to recklessness, however, said 11 persons died while eight others sustained varying degree of injuries in the accident.

According to him, the driver of the Toyota bus slowed down at the bad section of the Ovia River and in the process the truck on speed rammed into the bus, killing the victims and injuring others.

He said the injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpse were deposited at the morgue.

He, however, advised drivers to imbibe the culture of safe driving and always be at alert while driving.