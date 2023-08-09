By Christopher Oji

An accident involving six vehicles on Eko bridge , Lagos, has claimed two lives, while five others were injured .

The accident involved a fully loaded truck with registration number,T-150 IL; one Lexus Sports Utility vehicle (SUV), number plate:LSP 795 EW, a Toyota Camry, AKD 606 HH,a Toyota car ,LND 217 GX, Mini- bus (korope),FKJ 77 YG, and another Toyota,LSR 952 HZ.

A witness, John Maduka ,told Daily Sun that a loaded MAC truck on a top speed collided with five other private vehicles, including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.

Maduka said the vehicle would have done more damages if was not stopped by the the cars that it rammed into.

He said operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) with other emergency responders carried out emergency operation at the scene of the accident on Eko bridge inward Alaka .

However, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department,LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said that, Akinde Olusola of ‘Zebra, Zone 3 Iponri, LATSMA, ,who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths: a male and a female, with five persons seriously injured.

According to him , another official of the Agency ,Olusola,confirmed further that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles, including a fully loaded MAC truck with registration no (T-1501 LA)

He said , the officer disclosed further that the five rescued victims and the dead bodies were immediately taken to nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency( LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU).

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has therefore ,cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

While maintaining that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in over speeding, he, however,sent his condolences to families of the deceased.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident included LASEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Policemen from Iponri Divisional Police Station.