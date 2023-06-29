From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Eleven persons yesterday died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on the Edo State section of the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The accident it was gathered happened at 11am at Ovia River notorious for accidents due to a failed section of the road by the Ovia River.

It was gathered that the accident happened when a Dangote truck heading towards Benin from Lagos on top speed rammed into an 18 seater bus coming that slow down at the failed portion of the Ovia, killing 11 persons on the spot, Injuring several others.

Witness said the Toyota Hiace bus going to the East enroute Edo state slowed down at the bad portion of the Ovia River bridge but Dangote truck that was on top speed rammed into the bus, killing the passengers”

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe who confirmed the accident, said it involved an articulated truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

Okpe who attributed the accident to recklessness, said 11 persons died while eight others sustained varying degree of injuries in the accident.

According to him, the driver of the Toyota bus slowed down at the bad section of the Ovia River and in the process the truck on speed rammed into the bus, killing the victims and injuring others.

He said the injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment while the corpse were deposited at the morgue.

He however advised drivers to imbibe the culture of safe driving and always be at alert while driving.