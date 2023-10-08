From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

At least one person has been killed and two other persons sustained vary degree of injuries in an accident that happened at Ikpoba Slope in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to an eyewitness, the accident happened at the early hour of on Sunday.

He said an articulated vehicle while coming from the Ring Road axis, lost control and killed one person and injured two other persons in the process.

The state Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident.