From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), at the weekend, canvassed for increased investments by the private and public sectors at the national and international levels to take advantage of the abundant raw materials resources available in the country.

Making this appeal in Abuja, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of RMRDC, Professor Hussein Doko Ibrahim, said that the agency was determined to source for partners through equity participation in the development of raw materials available in Nigeria.

“We are also soliciting for collaboration with local and international development agencies for the implementation of our strategic projects” he said, adding that the agency’s research and development projects were ready for commercialisation by potential investors.

“The council is ready for further negotiations on how this can be achieved” Ibrahim, said.

The Managing Director equally used the occasion to call on the Organised Private Sector (OPS) such as the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists ( NASSI), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Bank of Industry (BOI) to take advantage of the resources in Nigeria.

The council also seeks collaboration from other organiations like Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to strengthen the partnership with the council to promote local content development of the raw materials resources and encourage competitiveness for the growth of the country

In his remarks during a tour of the RMRDC facilities, Deputy Director, Engineering Design, Development and Technical Assistant to the Director General (DG) of the Council, Engineer Ettu Obassi, said that the tour which was meant to showcase the achievements of the Director-General of RMRDC, took journalists to RMRDC’s resource as well as demonstration centres which contained over 21 pilot plants for the manufacturing of different products.

Obassi said over the years, RMRDC has created a data bank on raw materials availability, uses and technology for the use of investors, but the response to take up these raw materials has not been as high as expected.

“Many of our successful research and projects are ready for commercialisation by potential investors. We are ready to provide whatever support that is needed to help them succeed” he said.

Explaining the achievements of the council, Obassi noted that the RMRDC has established an agriculture and minerals resources International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) certification laboratory in Abuja.

According to him, the aim of the ISO lab is to analyse agro and mineral resources produced in accordance with international standards for export. This is to curb the short-changing of exporters by other investors.

“The laboratory is part of RMRDC’s response to the nation’s requirements for quality infrastructure. Exporters can short-change themselves by exporting their raw materials raw. What you need is value addition and it can be done by knowing what is inside the raw materials.

“It is done when the laboratory provides you with a characterisation of what is contained in the raw materials and with it the raw materials’ value rises” he said.

Director, Corporate Services, RMRDC, Chukwuma Ngaha, stated that Nigeria experienced challenges in exporting some of its raw materials due to the inability of her exporters to meet international quality and safety standards set by foreign buyers.

He said some of the raw materials that have been reported to be rejected or facing challenges in export include sesame seeds, cashew nuts and cocoa beans, among others.

Ngaha said the council is focusing on research and development to create raw materials that meet international standards and are competitive in the global market.

“This will, in turn, lead to a reduction in importation and capital flight in Nigeria. It is also a means to promote local content development and increase the country’s revenue generation.

“As we speak, we have a plant that produces the artesunate tea which is well sought after because of the potential in combating the scourge of malaria.

“It is a beverage that can serve medicinal purposes. We have the shea butter/ essential oil plant, water-borne paint production plant, castor oil plant, caustic soda equipment plant, and soap noddles plant.

“These are producing critical raw materials that have been lacking and causing a lot of investors to either import or close up.

“We also have the facility that produces Lovastatin, a drug used in the reduction of cholesterol in the body.

“The raw materials are sourced from oyster mushrooms or red yield rice for the care of cardiovascular diseases.” he said.