Women of Rivers State origin resident in the Federal Capital Territory will on September 10, hold their thanksgiving service and picnic at Mercy Seat Assembly, Kubwa, Abuja.

The picnic and thanksgiving ceremony is aimed at creating an ample time for members of the group to network, socialise and unwind.

A statement by the planning committee’s secretary, Mina Horsfall and women’s wing coordinator, Mrs. Stella Yellowe Asika, said arrangements have been concluded to organise a grand reception in honour of the Rivers women, with Pastor Nkemji Ubani as the host.

The event will also witness other activities like presentation of awards to outstanding members, empowerment for widows, skills acquisition that is focused on tying of gele, makeup, air-freshners, beauty products, soap making, and fashion and design.

The planning committee’s chairperson and former president, Kalabari Kobiri Abuja, Mrs. Nimi Briggs disclosed that Mrs. Tina Obene Williams, wife of Gen. Obene Williams (retd) will chair the occasion, while former president, Bonny Association and ex-RIVCOM women coordinator, Alabota Carol Allison will co-chair. Also expected at the ceremony is Promise Choko (Etche), president of Rivers Community, Abuja.