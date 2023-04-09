From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has revealed that he would approach the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

Abe made the revelation when he spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital over the weekend.

He said: “We have studied the so-called outcome of the process of March 18 and have taken a decision and we are acting on it. I don’t think that what happened on March 18 reflects the wishes of Rivers people or the desire of God for a better life for all of us.

“We don’t accept what happened on March 18 as the voice of God or a clear reflection of the wishes of Rivers people.

“We don’t think our people were allowed to democratically and effectively choose their leadership in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act. So, we will be going to Court to challenge that.”

Abe expressed regrets that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to attend to SDP members who were at the commission’s office on Thursday to collect some documents that would support SDP’s petition at the tribunal.

He said: “On Thursday, we sent some people who applied for some materials on behalf of the SDP and even from within INEC, they got instruction suddenly to close for the day and asked everybody to come back on Tuesday.

“How do you do that when you are dealing with something that is time-bound and time sensitive?

“So, I think that all these distractions and obstructions are not in our best interest. Those who want to go to court should be allowed to do so. It is part of the democratic process.”

The senator also felicitated with Rivers people at Easter, stating, ‘I want to use this opportunity to wish Rivers people a pleasant and happy Easter to all of us and say that Easter exemplifies the sacrifice of Christ, redemption and hope to humanity.

“Rivers State is not a Christian state when we say so but when the love of Christ, tolerance, kindness, helping one another and other virtues of Christ is reflected in what happens in our state, then can we say that Rivers State is a Christian state.

“Attacking people, kidnapping them and blocking of INEC gate does not reflect the virtues of a Christian state. We should put an end to it and allow peace and love to reign in our state.”

The SDP standard bearer thanked Rivers people for the opportunity and privilege given him to participate in the democratic process and maintained that as long as the sun shines, he will continue to fight for a Rivers state where love, peace and development will thrive.