From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has assured that the welfare of staff would be paramount during his tenure as Speaker.

Amaewhule gave this assurance when he met with staff of the Assembly on Wednesday.

He also assured of his determination and commitment to make things better and move the Assembly to an enviable height while soliciting the support of the staff.

Amaewhule assured to regularly meet with the union leaders with a view to getting abreast of their challenges.

The House of Assembly Speaker, however, cautioned against truancy and urged them to sit up.

Amaewhule, who was the House Leader of the ninth Assembly, emerged as Speaker, after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on June 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Rivers State chapter, has assured to work with the leadership of the 10th Assembly to achieve good results.

The state chairman of PASAN, Comfort Otuene, gave the assurance of the support of the staff, as Amaewhule pilots the leadership of the 10th Assembly.