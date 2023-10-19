From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Secretary to Rivers State Government Tammy Danagogo has said that better information sharing with the Nigeria Military will maximally enhance the admission of Rivers people into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

Danagogo stated this during an advocacy visit to his office in Port Harcourt by the Deputy Director, Plans, Brig Gen Timi Makintosh, and his team from the Army Headquarters Abuja, regarding the 86th Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women and notification on the extension of the recruitment exercise to October 27, 2023.

The SSG emphatically noted that it is always joyful for the government and parents to see young Rivers persons graduate from the NDA, and grow through the ranks to become senior officers while adding that information spread is important to avoid issues of marginalization.

“As a government, we look for every possible avenue to gainfully employ our people. The military is one of the elite groups we want our people to join. But, a lot of the time, lack of information limits our people.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for ensuring the sensitization exercise on the ongoing 86 Regular Recruits Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women in fulfilment of the Federal Character principle.

Speaking earlier, Brigadier General Timi Markintoch said he had come to sensitize Rivers indigenes on the importance of joining the Army.

He added that lack of Rivers recruits might be a real-time challenge in the future because there might be no senior officers from the state to take up military management roles since Rivers State is one of the states in the South-South region with diminishing new intakes into the military

He said: “The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, deemed it fit that we come to speak to you to assist us sensitize Rivers indigenes. The Army takes very good care of our own in areas such as academic advancement, medical care and others.

He said the present recruitment exercise for 86th Regular Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and Women had been extended to October 27, 2023.