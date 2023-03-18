From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three individuals suspected to be cultists were killed in a shootout with Joint Security Forces, consisting of the Nigerian Army and Police, on Saturday during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ogbakiri community in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Additionally, two people were reportedly killed by police in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni people in Khana LGA of the state during a protest.

According to an anonymous native of Ogbakiri community, the hoodlums encountered the joint security forces at Rumuada clan farm road in Ogbakiri and immediately opened fire on sight. In response, the security forces engaged in gunfire for over 30 minutes, resulting in the death of three hoodlums while others escaped with bullet wounds. The security operatives retrieved the corpses of two of the hoodlums, and personnel from Rumuji Divisional Police Headquarters have also visited the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, had not confirmed the two incidents.