From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four suspected members of Deygbam Cult group have been killed in a gun battle with operatives of Rivers State Police command in Ndele community Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, on Friday.

The feat was recorded barely 48 hours after the newly posted Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nwonyi Emeka, declared war on the criminal elements in Rivers.

Emeka had, during his maiden briefing stated that he would smoke out criminals and tackle all manner of crime and criminality.

On the Ndele operation, CP Emeka said the Deygbam cultists invaded Ndele community and Police personnel attached to Rumuji Police Division and local vigilance group, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the cultists and in exchange of gunfire

some of the cultists Chinomezi aka Nickaaro (the armourer), Chinza Orji, Okunna aka Okosa were killed.

He disclosed that four of the cultists killed participated in the killing and beheading of four persons in the community on May 30, 2023.

Emeka listed exhibits recovered as the pump action guns, one locally made gun and empty catridges of AK 47.

The Rivers Police boss promised to maintain the existing peace while soliciting for support and information from members of the public.