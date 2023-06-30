…Seek residents’ support for crime fighting

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police command has said that it is closing in on three cult ‘Generals’ in Ahoada East and West Local Government Areas of the State.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, disclosed this at a press briefing at Moscow Road, Police Headquarters in Friday.

Nwonyi stated that operatives of Ahoada/Akinima Division of the Force, on Thursday, at about 10am invaded some cultists camps led by General Danger (male) in Ebrass community, Ahoada West, General 2baba (male) at Odiemude community in Ahoada East and General Odiereke (male) in Owube Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that the three cult ‘Generals’ escaped across the river while the following items were recovered from their camps; one locally made single barrel gun, nine empty cartridges, two motorcycles, three pumping engines, one small Generator, two sawing engines, charms, and ten sheets of zinc.

The state police boss added that the operation was led by the DPO Ahoada Division in company of the Nigerian Army.

The Commissioner of Police continued that Monday, at about 11pm, a team of policemen attached to the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre, Port Harcourt, while on routine patrol along Rumuokwuta linking Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, sighted a White Keke Bus with Reg. No. RDM 140 XB.

The Rivers Police Boss said the hoodlums, on sighting the police, abandoned the Keke Bus and took to their heels and when the Keke Bus was searched, one locally made pistol with one live ammunition, one LG plasma television, two Android phones, one itel phone and female handbag were recovered.

Also, CP Nwonyi said a kidnap victim was rescued on Wednesday, by operatives of Rumuji Division, at about 5:45am on a tip off by patrol teams in the company of Emouha Vigilante Security (EMOVIS) to the forest by Choba Bridge along East West Road, off Salvation Ministry Road, Rumuosi, Choba, Port Harcourt.

Nwonyi disclosed that the lady however, revealed that she was kidnapped on June 26, at about 7:45pm along Salvation Ministry Road, Rumuosi Choba, Port Harcourt, while returning from her shop in her Lexus 330 Jeep.

He said efforts were ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police added that investigation was ongoing while encouraging members of the public to cooperate with the Police to rid crime in the state.