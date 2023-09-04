From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, has paraded four policemen attached to a neighbouring state command over alleged extortion of about three persons in Port Harcourt.

The four officers, who were paraded at the Police Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Monday, were said to have extorted N6.5 million from three boys after tagging them internet fraudstars.

He, however, said that the Nigeria Police (NGF), Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police never asked any officer to commit crime and, therefore, members of the public should not generalize an alleged crime committed by a police officer.

During the briefing, also announced the arrest of the some other suspects involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

He disclosed that in a follow up to release of kidnapped victim (namewitheld), the Police Command arrested a suspect, Henry Thomas, on August 20, 2023.

The CP said during investigation, the suspect led operatives to Akinnima community, in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, where two pump action guns, six catridges were recovered from the suspect.

Nwonyi stated that in a follow up to death of a cultist, the command apprehended another suspect, Temple Woko, in connection to the case at Rumuodogo community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

According to him, two suspects were fatally wounded (killed), and the operatives, who went for the operation recovered an AK 47 rifle and six magazines.

The state Police boss said on August 30, 2023, detectives of the command received a distess call that a motorcycle has being snatched from the rider around Choba axis.

He stated that the Police quickly mobilized and tracked the Yamaha motorcycle to Abuja waterfront where one Gift was arrested.