From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A group of pastors from Rivers State has vowed to place a curse on persons advocating interim government in the country.

The clerics under the auspices of Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu (RPUT) warned proponents of destabilisation of the country’s democracy, saying they should either desist from it or face the wrath of God.

The pastors numbering 100 made their position known in a statement they issued in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, to welcome the president-elect to Rivers State.

The statement, which was signed by the coordinators of the group, Sunday Edimeh, and founder of One Life Bible Church, Port Harcourt, and Julius Dan, of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria said they remained strong advocates of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency.

They said contrary to the belief in some quarters, not all pastors worked against the emergence and victory of Bola Tinubu in the last election.

They said as a non-political group, they only interfaced with Tinubu’s structure through the former Osun State Commissioner for Works, Remi Omowaiye, recalling that they had before the election declare their support for Tinubu.

They said: “We of the Rivers Pastors Unite for Tinubu prayed , worked and campaigned assiduously with our various church members for the victory of Bola Tinubu. We were blackmailed and called all kinds of names but to God be the glory, our efforts were crowned with Tinubu’s resounding victory .

“Our driving force in supporting Tinubu remains the fact that his pedigree shows he is the right man for the job. Though a Muslim and married to an RCCG Pastor. None of the presidential candidate has supported and elevated Pastors and men of God as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Notable among those he elevated are Vice-President (Pastor) Yemi Osinbajo, Pastor Tunde Fowler, ex-Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FiRS ) Pastor Ben Akabueze, Director-General, Nigeria Budget office among others”.

The pastors reiterated their strong support for Tinubu’s presidency and assured him that they would continue to pray for him as they welcome him to River State on official visit.

They urged him to do all within his power to make Nigeria a better place saying “our expectation is high. We toiled day and night here in Rivers for your victory Mr. President-elect. All we need from you is good governance.”