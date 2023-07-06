From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Police operatives from Rumuji Police Division have arrested a cleric simply identified as Mr Pillar, the resident Pastor of Gracious Covenant Church in Ndele community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Mr Pillar was arrested on Thursday by policemen for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect was arrested following a complaint made by Mr Amesi ThankGod, an in-law to the female teenager.

Mr ThankGod told journalists: “If her (victim) mother goes to the farm, the girl normally goes to the church to relax; then (she) comes back in the evening.

“In the last few days, the 15 years old girl has been vomiting before my wife (her elder sister) took her to hospital for a medical test.

He said that after the girl had been tested, the result showed that she was pregnant. That is how we knew.

Explaining further, ThankGod said the pastor reportedly threatened the 15 year-old-girl not to tell anyone, otherwise, she would die.

He (ThankGod) stated that upon discovery that the teenage girl was pregnant, the elder sister took her to Pastor Pillar who reportedly agreed to be responsible for the pregnancy.

Mr ThankGod alleged that Pastor Pillar pleaded with the elder sister of the teenage girl for abortion, but the family of the girl resisted his suggestion.

He added that the victim has been ill after his wife discovered that she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, reports available to Daily Sun said that the suspect was taken into protective custody by a local vigilance group in Ndele, when the news of the incident spread in the community, to prevent mob action on the suspect before the personnel of Rumuji Police Division came for his arrest.

However, the human rights advocacy group, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Prince Wiro, urged the Police to carry out their investigation without bias or sentiment.

The state Police command was yet to react to the allegation at the time of filing the report.