by Rapheal

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has met with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to explain his role in the alleged massive rigging against the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, in the February 25 poll in the state.

Spokesman of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, disclosed yesterday, that the Vice President-General of Ohanaeze (Abia), Dr. Kingsley Chidozie, led a delegation which met with the Governor on Thursday, at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Port-Harcourt.

According to Ogbonnia, Dr Peter Aneke who was nominated to speak on behalf of the delegation thanked Wike over the cordial relationship between him and the Igbo community in Rivers State, informing him that Ndigbo was unhappy with him over alleged widespread rigging and violence against Obi and his supporters in the state.

He wondered how an Ikwerre man would, in all good conscience, work against Ndigbo in the presidential race where the candidacy of Peter Obi is a low hanging fruit for his people.

Aneke expressed deep sadness that Obi would win in the metropolitan Lagos, Abuja, and several other places in the North only to record so low in Rivers State, adding that both the Igbo elders and youths were eager to know why Wike should go the extra mile to pull the LP candidate down in Rivers State. He further asked Wike to “imagine what could have been the outcome of the election if he had supported Obi during the presidential election, stating that, “the Igbo are very sad and will want his explanations.” Responding, Wike admitted that all the decisions he took with respect to the 2023 presidential elections were based on his personal convictions and queried if Ohanaeze Ndigbo ever requested him to support Peter Obi. He asserted that he is a “man with the courage of his convictions and that he neither has reasons to tell lies nor to owe apologies to anyone,” adding that he is “always ready to defend his actions any day any time.”

Wike, however, insisted that he did not rig the presidential election against Peter Obi but worked to ensure that Presidency returned to Southern Nigeria.