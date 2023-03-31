From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has paid tribute to the forthrightness, dedication, integrity, and courage of Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who retired on Friday.

Governor Wike said the people of Rivers State were indebted to Justice Enebeli for all the services he rendered to the justice system in the State.

Speaking at the special valedictory court session to mark the retirement of Justice Enebeli in Port Harcourt on Friday, governor Wike described the renowned jurist as a courageous and committed judge.

Governor Wike noted that unlike some judges, Justice Enebeli had distinguished himself throughout the 31 years he served in the Rivers State judiciary as one judge who never turned down cases assigned to him by the Chief Judge of the State.

“When somebody is committed to his job and courageous, some of us will always identify with such persons and give them the necessary support. It is not everybody that is committed to his job. It is not everybody that is courageous to do things that most people run away from.

“Just like what the Chief Judge said that Justice Enebeli has never returned any case assigned to him. So many people will find one excuse or the other by claiming people are saying this, they are saying that, and then run away from their job.”

Governor Wike, during the occasion performed the unveiling and presentation of two books, “The Cradle: Footprints of Honourable Justice Adolphus Enebeli in the Magistracy 1992-2002” and “The Spirit of the Law Through the Cases of Honourable Justice Adolphus Enebeli” published in honour of the retired judge.

In his tribute, the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, explained that Justice Enebeli, who joined the State judiciary in 1992 as a magistrate, and was later appointed a judge in 2005 during the administration of governor Peter Odili, throughout his career exhibited a sound understanding of the law.

Justice Amadi said Justice Enebeli was as a very productive judge, who never at any time returned any case assigned to him by the Chief Judge of the State.

The Rivers State Chief Judge stated that Justice Enebeli, who he described as one of the staunch pillars of his administration, remains one of the best jurists the State judiciary has produced.

On his part, the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), acknowledged the dedication with which Justice Enebeli discharged his judicial responsibility.

Professor Adangor said Justice Enebeli’s immense personality, great intellect and integrity is an affirmation that the office of a judge is truly a calling.

Speaking on behalf of Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Eberechi Adele, SAN, said except the office of the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Enebeli held all relevant positions in the State judiciary without any blemish.

In his address, Justice Enebeli, who had reached the mandatory retirement age of 65, charged judges to be courageous in the discharge of their duties.

Enebeli commended governor Wike for providing the Rivers State judiciary with the necessary infrastructure required for the speedy dispensation of justice.