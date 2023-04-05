From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, doesn’t take away jobs for women through empowering them in ICT.

Election materials: We followed due process, INEC tells PDP, APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers has asked political parties in the state to follow due process in inspecting materials used during the governorship election.

On Monday, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers, over the inspection of electoral materials.

The altercation occurred at the Commission’s office in Port Harcourt GRA.

Members of the PDP protested at the INEC headquarters in the state again, yesterday.

The PDP members are insisting that INEC should allow them jointly inspect election materials with other political parties.

Reacting in a statement, Johnson Sinikiem, INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Rivers, said the political parties should follow the process in inspecting the election materials.

He said the commission had asked political parties and their candidates to go to its offices at the LGAs to access the materials rather than insisting that they be brought to the state headquarters.

Johnson said the commission had observed the unfolding events in Rivers in recent days concerning the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of election materials, and access for inspection of the materials used during the elections.

He advised political parties and applicants disputing the outcome of the elections to visit its local government offices where election documents were domiciled for inspection.

He said: “The application for CTC of documents and access for inspection of election materials are the legitimate entitlement of candidates and parties to election petitions.

“These are, however, governed by processes and procedures which include payment of requisite fees, making copies/photocopies of relevant documents and certification by the authorised official of the commission.”

According to him, the commission has received nearly 50 applications since the conclusion of the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections in Rivers.

“A good number of these applications have been processed in accordance with the date of receipt of such applications and payment of certification fees.

“This process is still ongoing; they are once again reminded to avail themselves of this opportunity at our local government offices to inspect these materials as earlier advised,” he said.

He said INEC would work out modalities for inspection of other documents domiciled at the state office in accordance with available spaces.

He, however, noted that the parties and candidates insisted that the huge volumes of documents like ballot papers be brought to the state office.

He assured all applicants and the general public that the commission was committed to discharging its constitutional and lawful duties without preference or bias.

He also explained that the commission needed the cooperation and understanding of all parties and the public to serve the state better.