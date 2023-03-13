From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers State, Mr Sobomabo Jackrich, has raised the alarm of alleged rape by some individuals to scuttle his governorship ambition and political career.

Jackrich disclosed this at the weekend at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.

He said that his offence was because he criticised certain authorities in the State, on alleged subversion of the will of the people during the February 25, 2023, presidential and National Assembly general elections.

The NRM flagbearer said the alleged plan was to discourage him and lock him up by security agents, so as to make sure he did not come out to participate in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said his other offence was because he spoke against the ills and happenings in the state, such as giving employment and promotions of workers a few weeks to the expiration of the current administration.

Jackrich also recalled that in 2019, the same people framed him up on spurious allegations and were to charge him to court on child rape and child molestation, all targeted at tarnishing his image.

He called on security agencies, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the allegations and avert the plan.

He declared that his party (NRM) would not allow any plot by his political detractors to tarnish his reputation and make him look like a criminal to succeed.