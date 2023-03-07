From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State has adopted the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara, for the March 11 election, abandoning its standard flag bearer, Mrs Beatrice Itubo.

This latest development came barely 24 hours after the governorship candidate, Itubo, had told Daily Sun that she remains the

authentic candidate for the election and anybody in doubt should contact the national leadership of the party.

State chairman of the party, Dienye Pepple, announced the adoption of Fubara as contained in a 14-point communique, in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He said that the LP took into cognizance the region or ethnic nationality in the State that has not had the privilege to govern Rivers State since the advent of the democratic dispensation.

According to the party chairman, the decision and choice of a governorship candidate were taken after due consultation with the 23 local government areas chairmen, who have support a credible candidate irrespective of party affiliation.

He explained: “In order for us not to remain in the dark, the party in line with the 23 LGAs’ chairmen have decided to support a credible candidate irrespective of the party affiliation, a candidate who must be young and vibrant and must hail from the senatorial district that haven’t produced a governor before in the state

“All through the history of this great and outstanding State, the Rivers West district has produced the governor once in person of Sir. (Dr) Peter Odili.

“The Rivers East District has produced the governor thrice, while the district of Rivers South East has never had this opportunlty, thereby, flouting and negating the values of equity, fairness, justice, and balance values that are both foundational and intrinsic to the Labour Party.

“As Labour Party members, and as Obidient adherents to the aforementioned values, we must come out and support a region that has never in the history of the state produced a governor.”

According to Pepple, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Siminialaye Fubara from the South East senatorial district of the State during the upcoming gubernatorial polls, ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her and the Obidient Movement apart from all other parties.

“We urge all Labour Party members, supporters and our Obldeint team to come out in their numbers on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to vote Sir. Siminialaye Joseph Fubara from the Rivers South East senatorial district of Rivers State for governor, and vote all other Labour Party candidates for State House of Assembly in their various constituencies.”

The state party chairman said Labour Party considers the decision it has taken both fundamental and intrinsic to the stability, progress and growth of Rivers State and by intractable extension- Nigeria.

Pepple noted: “In the past few days, the party in the state was hit by a major shock of an unknown person surfacing and claiming to be our gubernatorial candidate, coupled with the news making rounds on social media that our gubernatorial

candidate, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, has stepped down and adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

He stated: “This decision that should be attained through the ballot in a fair, free and credible process will maintain and strengthen the fact that Rivers State is a state of peace and justice.

“The Labour Party, therefore, urges all Obidients and Party faithful, to come out en-masse to vote without fear for a candidate of Riverine extraction from the Rivers South East Zone, in an exercise that will be reflective of freedom, equity, justice, fairness and balance.”

The party, however, commended its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for putting put up a robust and most impressive representation of ‘people’s power’ not seen in recent Nigerian history.