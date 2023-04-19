…Says, no death during 2023 election

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has threatened to sanction any political party or politicians sponsoring electoral violence in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

Also, OCIA has noted that there was no loss of life in Ogoniland during the February 25 and March 18, 2023, elections.

President of OCIA, Goodluck Diigbo, stated this at a meeting with “General Assembly of Political Party Leaders in Ogoniland”, saying unlike in the past elections, Ogoni people recorded no loss of life in the just concluded elections in the area.

It would be recalled that the group ahead of the general elections, protested the loss of about 300 of their loved ones in the past polls, and declared non-participation in the 2023 elections in Rivers State.

Diigbo, who spoke via online from United States of America (USA) at the meeting held in Teyork, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, explained that the aim of the gathering was to “build upon February-March 2023 bloodshed deterrence initiative to preserve peaceful electoral process in Ogoniland.

“Before the 2023 general elections, there was violence by political parties. But, we set up group to ensure there is peace in the area.

“We continue to follow events, tendencies, and trends, including conflicts, failures, threats and misused opportunities in Nigeria; mindful of our sacred duty to practice and revitalize our customs and traditions, as we nurture our self-government; its laws and indigenous institutions to ultimately

bring peace and justice to Ogoniland.”

He noted that Ogoniland spanning through four LGA of Rivers (Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai) has suffered years of environmental degradation. The indigenes also alleged political marginalisation by the government.

During the meeting, members also deliberated on their roles in the control and conduct of all elections, at the local, state and Nigeria at large.

At the end of the deliberation, the group, however, resolved to ban any political party or persons who sponsors electoral violence in the area, as part of steps to ensure no loss of life during elections in future in Ogoniland.

Other resolutions from the meeting included: “That any political party that handpicks and imposes a candidate on the electorate stands banned in Ogoniland. Results of all partisan and general elections held in Ogoniland must be announced at the local polling booths where such elections are scheduled to take place”.

Diigbo regretted their findings in the last Local Government Council election conducted by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) which, according to him, was rigged against the will of the people.

The group urged that going forward on participation in the Nigerian general polls, partisan election is optional in Ogoniland.