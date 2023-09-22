By Sunday Ani

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has debunked recent a report that it had resuscitated the moribund ICT centre in River State, insisting that it was done by the state government.

Th clarification contained in a statement by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni.

It read in part: “First and foremost, the NDDC categorically distances itself from the interpretations and insinuations embedded in the report. Contrary to the portrayal in the aforementioned publication, it was the Rivers State Government that, in an unparalleled gesture of benevolence and vision for the region, alleviated NDDC’s challenges by generously offering the Rivers ICT Centre. This act of goodwill underlines the state’s profound commitment to the Niger Delta’s prosperity, empowering our youths with needed skills in the rapidly advancing technological era.

“This shared venture between NDDC and Rivers State Government exemplifies what is truly possible when entities unite with a common vision. The Rivers State Government’s unwavering faith in the future of the Niger Delta region and its indefatigable support for the empowerment of its youths touches us deeply. Our hearts are filled with profound gratitude; our indebtedness to the state government goes beyond mere words. Their noble gesture is a beacon, showcasing the path of partnership and progress.

“To augment this collaboration and uphold our end of the partnership, NDDC is embarking on a mission to revamp and upgrade the ICT centre. This is wholly in line with our joint commitment to ensuring the facility is not just available but in top shape, ready to accommodate the anticipated vast number of participants in the Commission’s ICT hub and job creation initiative, Project HOPE.”