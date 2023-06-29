Fubara empathises with injured persons

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has ordered an urgent investigation on the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction on Ada George road, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Speaking after the inspection of the collapsed two-storey building, governor Fubara represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Chukwuemeka Woke, charged the relevant government agencies to immediately question those involved in the project to bring anyone culpable to book.

The governor said: “The Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate action by conducting site investigations, site inspections, destructive testing and non-destructive testing of collapsed structural elements to establish their strength by the determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.”

While sympathizing with the four injured men whom he visited at the hospital, the doctors treating them also assured him that they would be discharged in a few days as they were already in stable condition.

He said the government has urgently mobilised earth-moving equipment to the site to evacuate the debris of the collapsed building, as the site has been condoned off.

No death was recorded at the collapsed two-storey building, which was under construction.