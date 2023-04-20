From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists on Wednesday night shot dead a man in his mid 20s, popularly known as ‘Asari’, at Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3 Diobu, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred within the neighbourhood, where factional cult groups, which have engaged in territorial supremacy war, reportedly shot dead two persons last Tuesday.

Eyewitness account disclosed that the ‘Asari’ was standing with some persons when about five armed men came out from a car and shot him thrice and fled the scene.

Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area, who were scared to disclose their identities, that the killing was as a result of supremacy war between two suspected factions of Deygbam cult group, known as History and Blackies Houses.

According to sources, History and Blackies Houses are affiliated to the D12 and BS gangs respectively of Deygbam cult group, that were engaged in a shootout at Elechi Beach, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

The gun duel, which lasted for several hours, reportedly claimed two lives; but, Police, who confirmed the cult war said no life was lost.

It was gathered that the shooting ‘Asari’ caused serious chaos, as passers-by and vehicle drivers scampered for safety, while road side traders as well as other business activities shot abruptly.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3 Diobu, Godstime Ihunwo, confirmed the death of the young man to reporters.

Ihunwo said: “At about 8pm today (referring Wednesday), we heard two gunshots at IKwerre Road /Ekwe Street opposite Bishop Okoye Street. We quickly rushed down to the scene and saw a young man known and called ‘Asari’ lying dead and immediately we approached the Nkpolu Police Station to tender our report.

“As we, the Police are coming back to inspect the corpse. We got a report that some unknown gunmen drove in Jetta and Mazda cars and made away with the corpse.

He called on members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, assuring that Police and members of local vigilance group would restore sanity in the area.”

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed to journalists, the killing at Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3 Diobu.

She said it was as a result of cult rivalry, adding that the Commissioner of Police, CP Effiong Okon, has mandated tactical teams of the Force to fish out the perpetrators and sponsors of the dastardly act.