Assures a secure environment for business

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has charged the management of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) with the timely delivery of its planned extension of the Bodo-Bonny road project to the section of the East-West Road in the Ogoni axis, as the state government is desirous of supporting the company on the project.

Governor Fubara, who gave the charge when he received in audience the management of NLNG Limited on a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, tasked the company not to delay any further in ending the associated sufferings of Rivers people on the East-West road

He maintained that his administration is working hard to sustain the prevailing security enjoyed to make the state safer and also create a more business-friendly environment that will boost the confidence of investors.

Fubara also recalled how effective collaboration between the NLNG and the State government had resulted in the facilitation and establishment of a renal dialysis centre at the Rivers State Teaching Hospital.

The state governor, however, urged the management of NLNG to increase their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities by engaging more youths in their ongoing Train 7 Project with permanent employment and supply of materials.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG Limited, Philip Mshelbila, said they visited to identify and pledge their support to the Fubara’s administration while also exploring avenues to expand areas of collaboration which will boost both the State’s economy and their operational opportunities.

He said the 38 kilometres road from Bodo to Bonny Island, currently being constructed by the company in collaboration with the Federal Government would be completed by the first quarter of next year with a plan to connect it to the East-West road.