From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said the level of relationship that should exists between the state and the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) concerning the Onne Free Zone and the Ikpokiri Green Island will be devoid of charity gestures.

Governor Fubara made the assertion when the Managing Director of OGFZA, Senator Tijjani Kaura, led a delegation of management on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The governor said while his administration will leave no stone unturned in creating the right business environment for all investors, issues concerning the development of structures and full utilisation of the Ikpokiri Green Land in the Ogu/Bolo Local govetrnment Area would be seen from how it will benefit the State directly.

He said: “We are only remembered when there is a need to explore from Rivers State. Oil and Gas Free Zone Onne has never and is not contributing to the welfare of this state.

“We all have to sit down and look at things properly. It is no longer charity, because this time around, we mean business.”

Governor Fubara said this new approach arose from the fact that the present Oil and Gas Onne Free Zone has not expanded opportunities for host communities nor made the standards of living better.

He wondered why the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority is not worried about the poor state of the East-West Road that has caused untold hardship to motorists, especially as heavy trucks from their operations contribute to the dilapidated state of the road.

Fubara appreciated them for identifying with his administration and in the same breath expressed a desire to attract increased investment to the State.

However, governor Fubara insisted that for the proper take-off of any business activities at Ikpokiri, the State must know what specific and tangible benefits the state can derive before it can be given the required support.

The Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, Senator Kaura, told the governor of the levels of support they require from the State government to put to full use the Ikpokiri Green Land as an Economic Free Zone.

The Managing Director emphasized that there are latent opportunities for wealth and job creation with the number of investors already jostling for the zone if the Rivers State Government would take advantage of the area to support OGFZA in the development effort.