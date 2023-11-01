From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Traditional rulers, Ijaw elders and groups have sued for a peaceful and amicable settlement of the political crisis in Rivers State which led to change in the leadership of the State House of Assembly amid threat of impeachment against the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local government Area, His Royal Majesty King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Second Vice President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Nengi James and other Ijaw groups including the Citizens for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (CSDND) and Ijaw National Development Group (INDG) also known as the Ijaw People’s Assembly (IPA) have agreed that the warring factions in the crisis must come to an amicable and peaceful agreement for the sake of the people of Rivers State.

CSDND through its National Coordinator, Chief James Okpara, said it was too early for political actors to engage in a show of strength and ego clash that will throw the state into chaos.

He called on elders and political leaders from the state including the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to rise and intervene to put an immediate stop to the crisis rocking the state.

IPA also called on political actors in Rivers State to consider the people before any action against the elected Governor of the State.

King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the warring factions to sheathe their swords in the interest of the people.

“The warring party should sheath their swords, that is what they need to do. I think when a fight like this is happening, everyone should know that they are there to serve the people. And services to the people is paramount. It doesn’t matter what oath you take, or what agreement you have with individuals or groups. As long as those agreements are not to serve the people. It is illegal.”

“So the Governor or whoever that is wrestling with him, must know that the people of Rivers State come first before any individual so the service and the direction of these settlements must be victorious, maximum service of the people of Rivers State. The governor of River state must ensure that the state is peaceful and in fact he does what will bring service to the people.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to do the right thing in Rivers State,

Also speaking, Chief Nengi James also called on Rivers People to be calm and support Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

“The governor is not doing bad or good, he just came into power. He has started his blueprint, he has started his developmental agenda and is going on. He is not in rancour with the Rivers people. We want both parties to dry their gun powder so that Rivers State will not be among those states that there is a state of emergency.”