From Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, told governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he cannot be intimidated, while warning against any tampering with the political structure in Rivers state.

Wike made the statement after a closed door meeting with members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by the Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed

Other Governors present were that of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, and Governor of Taraba State; and Agbu Kefas.

The crisis in Rivers State had erupted on Monday, after an attempt by the Rivers State Assembly, to impeach the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

However, Wike while addressing the PDP Governors, said he would not be intimidated, noting that impeachment moves were not equivalent to a military coup, but was a provision in the country’s Constitution.

He dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to Rivers state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state.

He said: “Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?

“But nobody can take away our political structure. No one. You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.”

Wike also appreciated the Governors’ Forum for the courtesy visit and appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege to serve as FCT Minister, while reiterating his support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala, thanked Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the Forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers State. He also commended the President for his appointment of Wike as FCT Minister, noting that his antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.