From Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Elders on Wednesday, took a position on the political situation in the State and declared their support for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He urged the State Governor, Sim Fubara to take immediate steps to correct the false narratives against the Wike in order to give room for reconciliation.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the elders whose position was declared by Ferdinand Alabraba, cautioned Fubara’s “new found friends” to retrace their steps before throwing the state into avoidable chaos.

Alabrara said Fubara misread a completely “legislative plot as an existential threat.”

Some elders who signed the speech included HRH Oha Sergent Awuse, Chief O.C.J. Okocha, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Rt. Hon. OK Chinda, Sen. Barry Mpigi, Sen. Alwell Oyesoh and Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo.

Others were Sen. Adawari Pepple, Sen. Olaka Nwogu, Prince Emma Anyanwu, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Bro. Felix Obuah, Hon. Ken Chikere, Hon. Felix Nweke, Hon. Frank Owhor, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Hon. Dum Dekor, Chief Ejor Ngowah Ejor, Hon. Marcus Nle-Eji, Hon. Boma Iyaye and Hon. Kenneth Kobani.

According to them, Wike remains the “undisputed leader that produced the governor, all assembly members and all 23 Local Government chairmen and the entire councillors of the LGs.”

Alabraba said: “We have followed with discomfort, the recent events in our state that have culminated in the desecration and arson on the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly; the removal of the leader of the Assembly, Hon. Edisson Ehie, his suspension along with three others, the counter actions of Hon. Ehie and his trio group with his claim of the impeachment of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule; the suspension of some members loyal to the Speaker Amaewhule with the elevation of Hon. Ehie to the position of Speaker.

“We have also followed the public appearance and speech of the Governor of Rivers State at Government House and at the State Assembly complex and his encounter with the Police.

“We are aware of the various allegations that these unfortunate events are linked to the former Governor of the State and Minister of the FCT, H.E Nyesom Wike.

“We have listened to the various insinuations of ethnic undertone, specifically that Governor Fubara is Ijaw and is marked for impeachment to pave way for continuation of Ikwerre Governorship.

“We met with our Governor, H.E. Siminilaye Fubara and the Honourable Minister, H. E. Nyesom Wike and resolved that H. E. Nyesom Wike is the undisputed leader of the political family that produced Governor Sim Fubara, the three Senators, eleven Members of the House of Representatives, all thirty-two members of the State Assembly, all twenty-three local government chairmen and the entire councilors of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State.”

According to him, Fubara and all the above elected office-holders in Rivers State belong to the same political family and are “bound by our philosophy to transform, build, develop, and create the Rivers State of our dreams in consonance with our New Rivers Vision devoid of ethnicity, tribe, creed or gender.”

The elders disclosed that they are aware that there was a pre-existing problem between Hon. Ehie, the then majority leader of the House of Assembly and his colleagues which culminated in his removal; and that to forestall Hon. Ehie’s impending removal, the chambers of the Assembly was burnt and Governor Fubara believed that Hon. Ehie’s removal was a precursor to his impeachment.

“The misrepresentation of the internal wranglings among the members prompted the Governor’s immediate intervention making him characterize a purely legislative broil as an existential threat. This caused the Governor and his newly assembled supporters to give the actions of the assembly members an ethnic colouration and prompted youths of Ijaw extraction to rally behind the Governor in the name of Ijaw nationalism.

“The hasty reaction of the Governor has now pitched him H.E. Sim Fubara and the State Assembly members in an all-out battle that has led to the activation of the process of impeachment of the Governor; That the Governor neither sought the help, clarification or intervention of H.E. Nyesom Wike or of the elders on these developments, nor did he discourage damaging lies to be peddled against H.E. Nyesom Wike.”

“H.E. Nyesom Wike has been viciously attacked by sections of the media and public as the evil mastermind of a scheme or series of events he was neither involved in or privy to.

“False stories were peddled that H.E. Wike demanded money from the Governor in order to discredit him before a gullible public.

“We confirm that the allegations are wicked, unfair and satanic. The Governor being aware of the lies and not debunking them showed bad faith and ingratitude.”

According to them, Governor Fubara is aware that Wike invested heavily in infrastructural development of Rivers State, as he was selfless and applied the funds of the State judiciously.

“He did not steal nor misappropriate Rivers State funds. To insinuate that today, or create the impression he was asking for money is most unfortunate and regrettable,” the added.

The elders noted that Wike has consistently fought for and defended the interests of Rivers State.

Alabraba said: “At our visit to H.E. Nyesom Wike, elders assured him of our steadfast, complete and undiluted loyalty. We apologized for the embarrassment caused him by the Governor, H.E. Sim Fubara and all others who played various roles in the unfortunate drama. We vehemently condemn the intrusion by some Ijaw leaders from other States who so soon have forgotten that it was H.E. Wike who insisted on producing a Rivers Governor of Ijaw extraction and paid a heavy political price in the process.

“H.E. Wike has since facilitated the appointments of more Ijaw sons including Hon. Boma Iyaye as the Executive Director, Finance, NDDC and Hon. Rufus Godwins Ngerewaji as member Federal Civil Service Commission. He has done more for Ijaw sons and ethnic nationality than most of these leaders.

“In fact, H.E. Wike’s efforts to make Sim Fubara Governor was rejected and opposed largely by Ijaws than any other tribe or ethnic group;

“On the Assembly, we confirm that Rt. Hon. M. Amaewhule is the authentic Speaker and Hon. Ehie and company validly suspended.

“In conclusion, we wish to once again express our gratitude to H.E. Wike for the audience and amiable disposition to continue to work selflessly for our State and accepting the mediation of the elders. We urge H.E. Sim Fubara to take urgent steps to correct the false narrative against H.E. N. Wike thus providing a window for mediatory talks and a way forward

“We advise those encouraging H.E. Sim Fubara to engage in a needless and fruitless battle with H.E. Wike to desist forthwith and allow the Governor concentrate on consolidating on the extraordinary achievements of H.E. Wike while he was governor.

“Our pact with Rivers people is unbroken. They gave us mandate in the last election on the back of our achievements under H.E. Wike and trust that the candidate from our political family will continue these good works.

“We caution the new friends of Governor Sim Fubara to retrace their steps before they throw the state into deeper crisis. We stand with H. E. Wike and Rivers State,” they added.

•I can’t be intimidated, Wike tells PDP govs

Meanwhile, Wike has told governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he cannot be intimidated, while warning against any tampering with the political structure in Rivers state.

Wike spoke after a meeting with members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by the Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed. Other Governors present were that of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, and Governor of Taraba State and Agbu Kefas.

Crisis had erupted on Monday, following an attempt by the Rivers State Assembly, to impeach Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

However, Wike while addressing the PDP governors, dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to the state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state.

“Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money? But nobody can take away our political structure. No one. You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.”

The minister thanked the forum for the visit and President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet, stressing that he was still a member of the PDP working for Tinubu and not APC.

“Forget about the Obidients and the Atikus who have lost and felt that I did not support them, and those that I revoked their Certificate of Occupancy. “Oh! Wike did this; Wike did that because I didn’t support Obi, and didn’t support their own presidential candidate, and all of you just teamed up ‘Wike! Wike! Wike!’ “I am not disturbed; I will do what is right; and my conscience is clear. I am not the person you think that you will now go to social media and say all kinds of things. You must be careful, I have the capacity to fight back”, he warned.

•Nothing wrong with father, son disagreement –Fubara

Governor Fubara has expressed optimism that the political crisis would be resolved.

The governor, who spoke when Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff, led a military delegation to visit him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said there was nothing wrong if a father and a son had a problem, alluding to his predecessor, Wike.

“For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem. If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal. There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem. If there is any problem; but I don’t think there is anything. Whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”

•Court grants bail to 121 youths arrested by Police

The Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted bail to 121 youths arrested during a protest against the impeachment of the Governor Fubara and Majority Leader, Edision Ehie, on Tuesday.

The suspects were arraigned by Police and the charges preferred against them included conspiracy, causing riot, damaging the house gate of the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, unlawful assembly and causing breach of public peace.

Chief Magistrate Gift Amadi while ruling after the suspects had pleaded not guilty to the charges, granted the 121 youths bail with N100,000 each and 20 sureties for all the suspects.

The court later adjourned the case till December 5, for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Police Command has denied any deliberate intention to attack Governor Fubara, during the violence that erupted around the State House of Assembly on Monday.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), made the denial describing the presence of the governor at the scene as surprising.