• Suspected thugs set assembly complex on fire • Nobody’ll remove me, I’m ready to die -Fubara

From Tony John, Port Harcourt, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Okwe Obi, Abuja, Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The peace in Rivers State was ruptured yesterday following alleged moves by the House of assembly to commence impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The political crisis is believed to be a fallout of a soured relationship between the governor and his political godfather, Mr. Nyesom Wike, immediate-past governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The drama began when security agents took over the Assembly complex following a fire outbreak at the chamber around 10:30pm on Sunday. In spite of the heavy security presence, lawmakers yesterday morning converged for an emergency sitting at the House auditorium where they impeached the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, to apparently pave the way for the impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Afterward, they forwarded a notice of impeachment proceeding against Governor Fubara. Sylvanus Nwankwo from Omuma State Constituency presented the notice of impeachment, which was signed by 24 out of 34 members. In the notice, the lawmakers accused the governor of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

However, the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, asked that the notice of impeachment be forwarded to the governor and allow the legal process to take its course.

Earlier, three items were brought before the House which were the removal of Edison Ehie, as the House Leader and his suspension for alleged supervision of the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night, the impeachment of Fubara, and the suspension of three other lawmakers. The suspended lawmakers are Victor Okoh from Bonny State Constituency, Goodboy Sokari from Ahoada West State Constituency, and Adolphus Timothy from Opobo Nkoro State Constituency.

Thereafter, the plenary was adjourned with no appointed date for resumption.

However, a protest immediately broke out outside the Complex, with supporters of the governor resisting the planned impeachment of the governor.

More drama later ensued as Ehie was later declared Speaker of the House by a faction of legislators.Also, unconfirmed report said the state Chief Judge had been removed while the governor shops for a replacement.

•We’ll resist unjustifiable attempts –Fubara

The governor who was at the Assembly complex for on-the-spot assessment alleged that Police attacked him. He alleged that he was not only teargassed but a senior police officer shot directly at him, adding that he was not afraid of death. He pledged to defend his mandate with his last drop of blood. He insisted that he has committed no offence to warrant being impeached.

Without mentioning his political godfather, he said “the House of Assembly was destroyed just to please somebody. It is unfortunate. From what I am seeing, the security is even compromised. They were shooting at me, DC Operations was shooting at me directly, but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day. When people hear Fubara, they will say who is this Fubara? They will be told he was killed for a struggle. I am not planning anything against anybody, but I don’t know where all these things are coming from. I heard that some people gathered here to do something (removal of House Leader), that is purely rubbish. You cannot sit when there is a problem and say you are doing something. What are you doing? I am the Chief Security Officer, I am the head of the government….”

Fubara described as unfortunate the attempt by some “disgruntled” persons to forcefully take over control of the Assembly and condemned the burning of sections of the building of such important public institution built with taxpayers money.

“Let it be on record, whoever masterminded the attack at the Assembly is trying to divert attention.”

Addressing Rivers youths later, Governor Fubara commended them for standing up to protect the interest of Rivers State and said he was not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first neither will I be the last. But, what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by everyone of you here is with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

•PDP calls for restraint

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, called on both the Legislative and Executive arms of government in the state to exercise restraint in the ongoing political impasse between them.

In a statement signed by the state party Chairman, Desmond Akawor, Deputy Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron and Secretary, Benibo George, the party said it was consulting its elders and notable personalities in the state on how to handle the crisis amicably.

The party expressed confidence that the crisis would be amicably resolved and described the conflict as a family affair.

“The leadership of the party, therefore, further calls on the youths in the state to exercise caution and refuse to use the situation to embark on wanton destruction of state properties. Rather, they continue to maintain the existing peace and tranquility while we call on the good people of the state to remain calm await the peaceful resolution of the situation.”

•APC alleges third term agenda

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned in strong terms the destruction of public assets at the State Assembly complex.

Spokesperson for the party, Darlington Nwauju, said the destruction of the Assembly chamber was a desecration of the legislature.

He remarked: “Last night’s arson attack on the hallowed chambers of the state Assembly amounts to the desecration of the legislature.”

The opposition party warned political actors not to jeopardize the fragile security of the state because of their political greed.

Nwauju said: “We had warned Rivers people of the third term ambition of the immediate past Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike and the unpatriotic agenda to continue to emasculate the state and keep our people perpetually in poverty with the “consolidation of a convoluted economy powered by merchantile distribution of state resources.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress States Assembly Forum (ASAF),in a statement by its Director General, Amb. Fubara Dagogo, warned that if those behind the move do not desist from what it called “inglorious cause of destructive action,” it would activate its nationwide network for daily protests across major cities in the country and in Rivers State.

“The entire membership of APC States Assembly Forum (ASAF) is disheartened by the recent toxic political developments in Rivers State centered around malicious and offensive onslaught against the government and the good people of Rivers State by conservative elements within and outside the state.

“This unfortunate turn of events in an otherwise united political family is regrettable and is condemned in the strongest of terms.

“This is a huge distraction for the government, at a time it should be focused on delivering good governance to the state and contributing to the urgent task of national development in our dear country Nigeria.

“Let it be known in clear unequivocal terms that ASAF and its affiliates across the country will mobilize all progressive forces to defeat in all its forms, this brewing and open interference in the constitutional workings of the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.”

•Call Wike to order, Clark urges Tinubu

Reacting, the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, described the plot to remove the governor as disturbing.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, he said he had been reliably informed that the plot was being orchestrated by Wike.

Clark alleged that the intention is to remove the governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor.

He called on President Tinubu, to call Wike and security agencies in Rivers State to order to avert any untold crisis in Rivers State, warning that they would not allow that to happen.

Clark said: “Last night, the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt, in what apparently is part of the plot to destabilise the State. The governor was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly Complex after the incident, to assess the level of damage.

“We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all. Rivers people have suffered enough political crises, the state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past, and the Niger Delta region by extension. The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and the National Economy.

“What has Governor Fubara done wrong? Refusing to be further ‘remote controlled?’

“Mr. Nyesom Wike was governor for eight years, nobody hassled him. He governed Rivers State like an emperor, he did not show any iota of respect and regard to anyone, not even those who imposed him on Rivers people in 2015.

“President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the country at large. A word is enough for the nation wise!”, Clark said.

•Ijaw group, Brigg caution

The Ijaw National Development Group (INDG) also known as Ijaw People’s Assembly (IPA) has condemned the alleged instigated leadership crisis in the state Assembly and the move to impeach Governor Fubara and urged political actors involved to tread with caution.

It said people of the Niger Delta region were worried that Fubara, who was widely accepted during the last elections and has spent only five months in office is now a target of a political coup.

President of the group, Prof. Prosper Ayawei, in a statement called on the stakeholders including Wike to exercise restraint and settle any existing disagreement without throwing Rivers State into chaos.

According to the INDG, Rivers State which had become a good example of where democracy works with exemplary infrastructural projects under Wike should not be turned into a festering sore of violent clashes due to ego and greed.

Also reacting, Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs called on the immediate past governor to speak out on the political crisis that has erupted in the state.

She stated: “He (Wike) should call on the House of Assembly to know why they think they should impeach Sim Fubara. What sin has Fubara done that would lead to impeachment as governor?”

•Crisis won’t favour Rivers – Semenitari

Former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dame Ibim Semenitari, has condemned attempts by some political actors to plunge Rivers State into another round of violence which she described as “unnecessary and avoidable.” While she noted that crisis at this or any other time would be of no benefit to the state, Semenitari called for an immediate stop to the crisis.

Semenitari, who noted that Rivers State had had too many political crises, said that at no time was Rivers State the ultimate beneficiary. “This state has had too many political crises and was at no time the ultimate winner. At each time, the economy and the people suffered. We cannot continue to whirl in this sad cesspool while other states move up the political and economic ladder”, she added.

In condemning attempts to impeach Governor Fubara, Semenitari, who frowned at both the motive and its execution, noted that it was outrageous that only six months into the the administration anyone would consider the impeachment of the governor. “This goes against the grain of all that is noble, Semenitari said. The Nigerian Constitution is clear on this fact which is that a sub-nation in the Nigerian Federation should have only one elected governor who shall serve a four-year tenure renewable, though, for another four. Why then does anyone want to render the outcome of the elections still born” the former NDDC Chief Executive Officer queried?

•Police talks tough

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has said appropriate sanction would be taken against all those behind the fire outbreak that occurred at the chamber of the House of Assembly

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who made this known said

a full-scale investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the situations and take immediate policing actions against anyone found wanting.

Iringe-Koko said further that the command would communicate with members of the public as development unfolds.