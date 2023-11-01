…Berates Wike over impeachment saga

A group under the umbrella of Movement for Good Governance in Nigeria (MGGN) has strongly condemned alleged attempt by some members of the State House of Assembly to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the group, which berated and fingered Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over the impeachment saga , the grand plot to impeach Fubara is not only unfortunate but also completely undemocratic.

Although , a statement by the group said it can’t confirm that, “former Governor Wike is the brain behind the grand plot to unlawfully impeach Fubara who is barely five months in office as Governor of Rivers State, it is important for Wike to understand that game of politics is not about bitterness, but more of lobby and persuasion”.

According to the group which accused Wike of trying to control the State and waste resources said the move to remove the Governor by 24 members of the House of Assembly was capable of causing unwarranted breakdown of law and order in the State.

The MGGN which disclosed this in a press statement made available to Reporters in Kaduna on Wednesday said, “We have not heard or seen What Fubara has done wrong to warrant his removal except for the fact that he has decided not to remain a stooge to the immediate past governor.

The statement signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Garba Ahmadu Suleiman further said ,”There is no better time to fight and stand against any form of undemocratic act than now, hence our decision to speak out to avoid anarchy in Rivers State.”

“We consider this development very worrisome and capable of generating an unwarranted state of insecurity and instability that can throw the entire Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy into serious crises.

“We urge Wike to concentrate on his responsibilities as Minister of FCT and stop interfering and arm twisting the political machinery in Riverd State to advance his personal and selfish desires.”

However, the group called on all democrats and Nigerians to rise against what it termed “brazen oppression and suppression” of duly elected leaders , especially a Governor such as Fubura.