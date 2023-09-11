Wants politicians, traditional rulers investigated

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A human rights activist, Charles Jaja, has staged a one-man protest at the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command, over the murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state, Bako Angbashim.

Jaja, who addressed the Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi and his management team, at the Police Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Monday, called on the Force to extend into investigation on the murder of Angbashim to politicians and traditional rulers in the state.

He said: “Whether we like it or not, in this state there are politicians who sponsor these gangs. There are traditional rulers who cover them up in their society.

“The police must extend their dragnets to these people in their efforts to sanitise the society. If not, incidents like this will continue to happen and police will continue to bear the brunt.

“You must take the war to the doorsteps of these gangs and fish out their sponsors and expose them not minding whose ox is gored. This will send a strong signal to those who may be planning to continue on his evil path.

“The politicians from the area where SP Bako was killed must be questioned. No one should be spared in a bit to bring sanity to our state.”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi, said the killers of the Angbashim had touched the tiger’s tail and must be fished out by security operatives.

Nwonyi said the police command would not rest on its oars until crime and criminality in the state are reduced to the barest minimum.